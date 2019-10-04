Over 10 days in April thousands of climate activists brought parts of London to a standstill, blocking bridges, railways and roads, staging “die-ins” and defacing buildings.

Armed with banners, street performances, and even a pink boat, their message was to tell the world the “truth” about climate change and reduce greenhouse gas emissions to zero by 2025. Now the same activist group is threatening to wreak havoc in Australia’s biggest cities with the bold aim of doing nothing less than saving the entire human race from a climate catastrophe. Extinction Rebellion (XR), which was founded in 2018 by a group of British activists, says the disruptions in Australia will “demonstrate the grief and fear people are experiencing as we face mass extinction.” Scheduled to align with International Rebellion Week on October 7, action is planned in Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide, Perth, Hobart and Cairns.

The Guardian Police make an arrest while clearing Waterloo Bridge of protesters earlier this year.

Local XR groups have hinted that traffic could be impacted Down Under more severely than London because Australians lean on vehicle travel far more than Londoners do. “Sydney is much more reliant on cars, our anticipation that policing around the flow of traffic will be much more intense than it would be in London,” said Elly Baxter from Extinction Rebellion Sydney. XR member Sophie Thompson, who shut down peak-hour traffic in Brisbane’s CBD on Monday by blocking Victoria Bridge with a 10-metre tripod, said there will be “a big showcase of civil disobedience and escalatory actions.”

The 22-year-old midwife was arrested after she suspended herself in a hanging umbrella which displayed the message “Climate denial is child abuse.” Thompson confirmed she faced Brisbane’s Magistrates Court and was fined $1,050. Blasting Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s inaction on climate change as “abhorrent”, Thompson says her core values as a midwife aligned with those of Extinction Rebellion, leading her to join the group this year. “The role of a midwife is to ensure the safe passage of life into this world and that includes having a safe liveable climate.”

Extinction Rebellion south east Queensland XR south east Queensland member Sophie Thompson dangles from a makeshift tripod on Brisbane's Victoria Bridge. The protest shut down Brisbane's CBD on Monday, the start of a string of demonstrations across Australia for October.

Extinction Rebellion south east Queensland Brisbane's second major protest saw a major road blocked in peak hour. Activists locked themselves onto fencing with a combination of bike locks and super glue.

The Guardian Extinction Rebellion activists at London's Natural History Museum in April. XR has confirmed the Red Rebels will be in Sydney for International Rebellion Week.