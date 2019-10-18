Extinction Rebellion Expresses 'Sadness' Over London Tube Violence, Invites Public To 'Conversation'

Extinction Rebellion has called the violent scenes during its protests targeting the London Underground “regretful” and expressed “sadness that events escalated this way”.

In a statement issued on Thursday afternoon, the climate change protest group invited those upset at the travel disruption to contact them and “have a conversation about what happened today”.

It added: “Rather than let this incident divide – at this moment of heightened attention – we think it is right to reach out to you.”

Extinction Rebellion’s (XR) latest protest took an ugly turn on Thursday morning, after a demonstrator was dragged from the top of a train carriage and set upon by angry commuters.

Footage posted to social media showed two men standing on top of a stationary train at Canning Town station, holding a sign that reads “Business as usual = death”.

Commuters trying to board appeared to be shouting and threw drinks at the men before one was dragged into the crowd.