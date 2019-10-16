Extinction Rebellion Launch Legal Action Against Police Over Protest Ban

PA Wire/PA Images Protesters gather their belongings as police work to remove the last of the Extinction Rebellion demonstration in Trafalgar Square, central London.

Extinction Rebellion activists are launching legal action against the Met Police after the force ordered a London-wide ban on their protests.

The move comes amid growing criticism of the ban, which was made on Monday night under public order legislation already used to restrict the action to Trafalgar Square.

Human rights lawyer Tobias Garnett, who works for Extinction Rebellion, said the group would be filing a High Court claim challenging the ban on the grounds it is “disproportionate and unlawful”.

The police order limiting protests “risks criminalising anyone who wants to protest in any way about the climate and ecological emergency that we face”, Garnett said.

Under the current order, any assembly – classed as a gathering of two or more people – linked to Extinction Rebellion in London is unlawful.