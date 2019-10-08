More arrests are expected across Australia today as protesters from the Extinction Rebellion movement continue with disruptive demonstrations calling for more government action on climate change.

Thirty protesters from Extinction Rebellion (XR for short) were arrested in Sydney on Monday when activists carrying banners and signs blocked George Street from traffic, causing chaos in the Broadway area. Police officers led away elderly protesters, as one said that the protest was worth getting arrested for and “revolution” was her message.

The disruptions are part of a planned week of global protests, and your commute to work may be affected.

Video uploaded to Twitter shows protests in Sydney and Brisbane, with some members of XR using bike locks around their necks to bolt themselves to barricades from last week.