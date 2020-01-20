Extreme Heat, Fires To Affect Sports More Through Climate Change: Report

REUTERS Tennis - Australian Open - Women's Singles Final - Melbourne Park, Melbourne.

The poor air quality which left players fighting for breath at Melbourne Park last week, and the extreme heat which disrupted the tournament in the past, will become the new norm if sports do not do more to address climate change, a report released on Monday said. The Australian Open, the season’s first Grand Slam, starts later on Monday but the lead-up was blighted by smoke from bushfires that have raged across the country for months. Slovenian Daria Jakupovic said she was “scared” after a coughing fit forced her out of qualifying on Tuesday while Canadian Denis Shapovalov said he would refuse to play this week if forced to compete when the air quality was poor. The Monash University report, titled ‘Love 40, degrees’, said extreme heat and weather events would have a growing impact on sport in Australia.

“This is not something that has happened,” James Goldie, the report’s co-author, told Reuters. “This is something that is happening. And it’s going to get worse.” Goldie and co-author Stephanie Hall examined the effects of climate change on three high-profile sports events held in the Australian summer ― the Boxing Day cricket test in Melbourne, cycling’s Tour Down Under in South Australia, and the Australian Open tennis Grand Slam. The reports all indicated that sports organisations should consider shifting their events to either November or March, or modifying their times to start earlier in the morning or compete later at night.

ASSOCIATED PRESS A spectator wears a mask as smoke haze shrouds Melbourne during an Australian Open practice session at Melbourne Park in Australia, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020. Smoke haze and poor air quality caused by wildfires temporarily suspended practice sessions for the Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Tuesday, but qualifying began later in the morning in "very poor" conditions and amid complaints by at least one player who was forced to forfeit her match. (Michael DodgeAAP Image via AP)

“It doesn’t matter what sport you’re playing, there are multiple tracks of evidence that summer sports across the board are going to be impacted by climate change and extreme heat,” Hall said. Sports organisations have adopted extreme heat policies but in recent years Tennis Australia has been criticised for not postponing play when players were showing signs of distress. Novak Djokovic retired from his quarter-final in 2009 due to heat stress while defending the title as the temperature hit 45 Celsius. In 2018, France’s Alize Cornet collapsed when court surface temperatures reached 69 Celsius, while her compatriot Gael Monfils said he felt like he was “dying”.

Robert Cianflone via Getty Images MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 15: Smoke from bushfires covers the Melbourne CBD on January 15, 2020 in Melbourne, Australia. Smoke from the East Gippsland and New South Wales Fires continues to leave a blanket of smoke haze over Melbourne resulting in hazardous air quality. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)