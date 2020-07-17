Life

More Coronavirus Face Masks From Black-Owned Businesses

Wear a mask during the COVID-19 pandemic. And make it one of these cute ones.

Despite attempts to politicize them, face coverings are here for the long haul. They play a key role in mitigating the spread of the coronavirus ― even President Donald Trump finally wore one.

Looking forward to a future in which face masks are a more permanent fixture in our wardrobes, brands ― including the Black-owned businesses below ― have graduated from basic styles to more fashionable and personalized looks.

Whether you’re looking to add to your collection or transition to a fancier face covering for the first time, there are plenty of options to make your mask part of your look.

Below, eight beautiful masks to buy from Black-owned businesses.

Shukuru Couture Hamiwari Mask
Shukuru Couture
Get the Shukuru Couture hamiwari mask for $20
Taylor Jay Cotton Face Cover
Taylor Jay
Get the Taylor Jay cotton face cover for $21
Prisca Adire (Tie & Dye) Face Mask
Prisca
Get the Prisca adire (tie & dye) face mask for $18.50
Akese Stylelines Reversible Alewa Mask
Akese Stylelines
Get the Akese Stylelines reversible alewa mask for $25
Ngozika O'keke Filtered Mask
Ngozika O'keke
Get the Ngozika O'keke filtered mask for $22
McKenzie Liautaud Protective Face Masks
McKenzie Liautaud
Get the McKenzie Liautaud protective face masks, 5 for $59.95
SonSon Mali Reversible Non Surgical Fashion Mask
SonSon
Get the SonSon Mali reversible non-surgical mask for $24.50
Sue Rock Originals Cotton Floral Face Mask
Sue Rock Originals
Get the Sue Rock Originals floral face mask for $15
Coronaviruscovid-19Style & Beautystylefashion