Despite attempts to politicize them, face coverings are here for the long haul. They play a key role in mitigating the spread of the coronavirus ― even President Donald Trump finally wore one.
Looking forward to a future in which face masks are a more permanent fixture in our wardrobes, brands ― including the Black-owned businesses below ― have graduated from basic styles to more fashionable and personalized looks.
Whether you’re looking to add to your collection or transition to a fancier face covering for the first time, there are plenty of options to make your mask part of your look.
Below, eight beautiful masks to buy from Black-owned businesses.
Shukuru Couture Hamiwari Mask
Taylor Jay Cotton Face Cover
Prisca Adire (Tie & Dye) Face Mask
Akese Stylelines Reversible Alewa Mask
Ngozika O'keke Filtered Mask
McKenzie Liautaud Protective Face Masks
SonSon Mali Reversible Non Surgical Fashion Mask
Sue Rock Originals Cotton Floral Face Mask