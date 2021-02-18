Bureau of Meteorology, Health Departments And Charities Hit By Facebook Content Ban

Getty Mark Zuckerberg has banned the pages of health departments and weather sites as part of his news ban in Australia.

Facebook has blocked content from important sites like the Bureau of Meteorology and state health departments as part of its move to limit its services in Australia. It’s also appeared to have blocked its own page. As of Thursday, Facebook users in Australia are not able to read or share local or international news content on the platform’s news feeds. And Australian news publishers are restricted from posting or sharing content on local and international Facebook pages. While Facebook said the gag was meant for “Australian and international news content”, the platform has also wiped the pages of the Bureau of Meteorology, various state health departments, trade unions, charities and even electronics shop Harvey Norman. The ban on vital emergency services like BOM is particularly worrying since a a severe weather warning and flood watch is in place for north Queensland today.

The Bureau's #Facebook page has been impacted by the broader Facebook changes. The latest forecasts and warnings are always available at https://t.co/4W35o8i7wJ, on the #BOMweather app, and posted to our national, and State/Territory Twitter accounts https://t.co/bSoDTlnB1b — Bureau of Meteorology, Australia (@BOM_au) February 17, 2021

The national domestic violence and sexual assault helpline 1800Respect can no longer share vital information, a move the Victorian Council of Social Service called “beyond outrageous”. Smaller Indigenous and community media organisations are also censored.

That's Australia's main domestic violence phone service. https://t.co/vbMUN6YAFJpic.twitter.com/HKEl7ySpnJ — VCOSS (@VCOSS) February 17, 2021

It’s not just big news orgs bearing the brunt of the News ban by @Facebook. Smaller Indigenous and community media orgs are too. Vital for getting info out about COVID, telecommunications outages and emergencies to communities. pic.twitter.com/3v5FfFkCn9 — Sarah Collard (@Sarah_Collard_) February 17, 2021

It's beyond outrageous that time-critical information is being denied to vulnerable and at-risk communities. pic.twitter.com/vuSoPPKKg1 — VCOSS (@VCOSS) February 17, 2021

So Facebook considers @qldhealthnews to be news as well? During a pandemic? C'mon Mark Zuckerberg pic.twitter.com/8yqUNuI9p4 — Dominic Cansdale (@DominicCansdale) February 17, 2021

Facebook has also wiped the pages of some state health departments. This is incredibly irresponsible. #auspolhttps://t.co/DCwdGSuKrz — Tom Minear (@tminear) February 17, 2021

The Facebook changes seem very ad-hoc for pages that aren't just news: QLD, ACT and SA Health pages down, but NSW and VIC and the federal ones are fine. Westmead Children's Hospital in Syd is still OK, but The Royal Children's Hospital in Melb is blocked. — Rachel Clun (@rachelclun) February 17, 2021

So @Facebook has blocked access to our website. We are not a news organisation. Australian workers can not now find out about their rights at work via @Facebook. This is disgraceful & needs to be reversed immediately pic.twitter.com/588Qf1JbuD — Sally McManus (@sallymcmanus) February 17, 2021

Facebook also appears to have banned its own page from Australian viewers:

So Facebook appears to have banned its own page. pic.twitter.com/Pb0QdjPtEq — Tobi Loftus (@tobiloftus) February 17, 2021

Meanwhile, fake news sites are still able to post and operate.

Facebook has stripped links and videos from Australia’s biggest news brands, such as the ABC, Sydney Morning Herald, Yahoo News, BuzzFeed, and News.com.au. Facebook has also removed HuffPost Australia’s Facebook content. Lifestyle brands like New Idea and Marie Claire are also affected. The decision is in response to a news media bargaining code that would see big tech companies like Google and Facebook pay news publishers for content. The Australian federal government has said it plans to put the legislation, which effectively forces Google and Facebook to strike deals with media companies or have fees set for them, to a vote in the coming weeks.