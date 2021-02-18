Facebook Bans Entire World From Accessing Australian News Content

Australians are waking this morning to a Facebook without any local news content after the social media network followed through on threats to ban publishers from the platform.

The move, announced in a blog post, means Australian Facebook users will not be able read or share local or international news content on its news feeds, and Australian news publishers will be restricted from posting or sharing content on Facebook pages.

Those overseas will not be able to access any content from Australia, either.

People can, as of Thursday, still share Australian news links on Facebook-owned platforms Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, and Instagram.

Facebook has stripped links and videos from Australia’s biggest news brands such as the ABC, Sydney Morning Herald, Yahoo News, BuzzFeed, and News.com.au. Facebook has also removed HuffPost Australia’s Facebook content.

Lifestyle brands like New Idea and Marie Claire are also affected.

The Bureau of Meteorology’s along with MS Research and satire site Betoota Advocate are also part of the ban.