Social Media Sparked #MeToo. Now Facebook Could End It

NEW DELHI — A year ago hundreds of Indian women took to Twitter, Facebook and Instagram to share accounts of sexual harassment they had experienced at the hands of powerful men. Many of these testimonies were shared by anonymous social media handles to protect the survivors of assault from reprisals by their alleged abusers. Now the Delhi High Court has ordered Facebook to unmask one such anonymous account. Subodh Gupta, an influential Indian artist whose works are often auctioned for millions of dollars, is suing the as-yet-unknown users of an Instagram handle called HerdSceneAnd for civil defamation and Rs 5 crore (approximately $700,000) in damages. The HerdSceneAnd handle popped up on Instagram last year as a platform for women to share experiences of abuse and harassment in India’s art world. Anonymous testimonies on the handle accused Gupta of a range of misconduct ranging from inappropriate sexual comments to unwanted, persistent advances and inappropriate touching. Gupta has denied the allegations. On September 20 2019, Justice Rajiv Sahai Endlaw ordered Facebook to provide “the particulars of the person behind the Instagram account” in a sealed envelope in time for the next hearing on November 18 this year. Facebook, which owns Instagram, has declined to comment on what it will do next. But the social media giant’s decisions in India next month could have wide-ranging effects on the privacy and anonymity of the over 2.4 billion users of Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram across the world. Any user information that Facebook puts before Indian courts is likely to fuel a raging debate on the magnitude and granularity of data that big tech companies like Google, Facebook and Amazon routinely gather about us all, and how this data is deployed. In the recent past, social media giants have been only too happy to portray themselves as guardians of free speech and expression in the face of repressive regimes. As recently as July 2019, Twitter referenced #MeTooIndia in a glitzy consumer campaign intended to showcase the power of the platform. Unmasking the collective behind the HerdSceneAnd Instagram account is likely to undermine claims that these platforms serve a higher social purpose.

“Anonymity is the real way whistleblowers, political dissidents, people who have experienced systemic harassment and abuse make their voice heard in societies which do not share their values,” Apar Gupta, a lawyer with the Internet Freedom Foundation, an Indian digital rights advocacy group, told HuffPost India, adding that such harm often happens precisely because the “victim is someone who lacks power in a particular setting”. Thus far, the Delhi High Court has only asked for information about HerdSceneAnd’s operators. Should Facebook comply, the lawyer said, the company might find itself receiving more detailed requests for information. This may include all correspondence through the account which could expose the identities of women who shared their testimonies of harassment with HerdSceneAnd. Anonymity, supporters of India’s #MeToo movement have said, is essential to protect survivors of sexual harassment and assault. “This defamation suit against @herdsceneand is an outright move to silence the survivors and gag the platform that gave them a voice while protecting their identities,” said a statement of solidarity, circulated over email and signed by at least 38 women journalists and artists. “This is exactly what survivors have feared when choosing anonymity. This is an attempt to dissuade others from sharing further experiences of harassment and violence, and to perpetuate a culture of fear.”

HerdSceneAnd The account's last post on August 30 reiterated the collective's support for all survivors.

Facebook declined to respond to HuffPost India’s questions. “We will not be able to comment as the matter is sub judice. Facebook remains committed to complying with applicable laws,” a Facebook representative said in an email. Neoma Vasdev, a lawyer for Subodh Gupta, the artist in question, also declined HuffPost India’s requests for comment. Silencing free speech online Technology companies have a stated policy of assisting law enforcement agencies with investigations, (see for example, Instagram’s privacy policy) but privacy experts and rights activists are watching this case closely to see just how far Facebook will go to reveal the people behind HerdSceneAnd. The Instagram handle, according to court documents, is linked to an anonymous email id — herdscene@gmail.com — meaning Facebook could simply pass the buck on to Google, which could be the next in line to receive a court order.

Or, Facebook could start diving into the voluminous archives of user data it collects across WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram to zero in on a list of likely users. It is common practice for Facebook and Google to assign unique advertiser ids to users (here is how to reset yours), but insist that the data is anonymised and can’t be used to identify individual users. Privacy experts have disputed these claims. Interestingly, Instagram’s public position in the United States says the platform may share Internet Protocol (IP) addresses of users if the company is served “a valid subpoena issued in connection with an official criminal investigation”. IP addresses, privacy experts say, are often gateways to a wealth of user information. In 2013, the Indian government ordered all Internet Service Providers to maintain detailed logs of IP activity of Indian Internet users for a minimum of one year. These logs must include a user’s name, address and contact number — data that Internet users must provide to service providers when signing up for a connection. “People tend to have this perception that they are anonymous online, but nothing could be farther from the truth,” said Joseph Lorenzo Hall, Chief Technologist at the Center for Democracy and Technology (CDT) in Washington DC. “The ‘digital exhaust’ we leave in our wakes as we do things online is prodigious and highly identifying.”