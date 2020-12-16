Fake Melania Trump Names 1 Thing She Wants Before Leaving The White House

Actor Laura Benanti returned to “The Late Show” on Monday as the bogus FLOTUS to tease what comes after President Donald Trump leaves office.

Benanti, as the fake Melania Trump, talked with host Stephen Colbert about the holidays, put her own R-rated spin on a Christmas song and previewed her reported upcoming memoir — inadvertently revealing she’d taken more than a little inspiration from former first lady Michelle Obama. Sound familiar?

When asked what she wanted to achieve before leaving the White House next month, Benanti, as Trump, responded: “Pardon me, Stephen?”

Colbert repeated the question.

“No, I heard you,” she said. “Before leaving the White House, I want my husband to pardon me. I can’t go to jail. I don’t want to share a cell with Kayleigh McEnany.”

Check out the comedy bit here: