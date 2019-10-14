Fake President Shoots Media Members In Graphic Video Shown At Pro-Trump Event: Report

A graphic video featuring a fake President Donald Trump stabbing members of the news media and lighting the head of a political rival on fire was played at a conference for his supporters this weekend, according to a report Sunday by The New York Times. The event, hosted by the group American Priority, took place at Trump’s resort in Miami, the Trump National Doral, and featured a litany of pro-Trump headliners, including former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders and the president’s son, Donald Trump Jr. American Priority confirmed to the Times that the video was shown as part of a meme exhibit at the event, but organisers said they did not support the video and that third-parties were able to submit their own content.

In the video “Mr. Trump stops in the middle of the church, pulls a gun out of his suit jacket pocket and begins a graphic rampage. As the parishioners try to flee, the president fires at them. He shoots Black Lives Matter in the head...” ⁦@nytmike⁩ https://t.co/r6g789xkuR — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) October 14, 2019

American Priority did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment. HuffPost has independently reviewed the footage, which circulated on Twitter Sunday evening, but has chosen not to link to it. In the video — which features a modified clip from the 2014 film “Kingsman: The Secret Service” — a man with Trump’s superimposed face goes on a violent and bloody rampage inside what’s called the “Church of Fake News.” The figure can be seen walking in the church as other people with logos over their heads from a bevy of news outlets — including PBS, NPR, HuffPost and The Washington Post — sit in the pews. The Trump-like figure then pulls out a gun and opens fire on the media outlets. Other fake versions of political and media figures are then attacked in the clip, including former FBI Director James Comey, MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow, Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) and the late Arizona Sen. John McCain. A likeness of Senator Bernie Sanders, a 2020 presidential candidate, later has his head lit on fire with a blow torch. Alex Phillips, the organiser of the event, told the Times that the video was “not associated with or endorsed by the conference in any official capacity.” “American Priority rejects all political violence and aims to promote a healthy dialogue about the preservation of free speech,” he said. “This matter is under review.”

Twitter An image from the video that played as part of a "meme exhibit" at the event in Florida.