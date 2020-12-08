Family Discovers Koala Perched Inside The Christmas Tree

’Tis the season ... for adorable animals perched inside Christmas trees.

A juvenile koala became an internet sensation after a South Australian family discovered her inside the house, tangled up in the branches and lights of a Christmas tree.

Taylah McCormick said she and her family returned home Wednesday to find ornaments strewn about the living room in Coromandel Valley, a suburb of Adelaide. Upon further investigation, they spotted the koala nestled in the artificial tree.

“It was pretty tangled up in the lights. It was a fake tree and very old, but she still tried eating the leaves off it,” Taylah, 16, told The Guardian. She added: “I saw her munch down on some, but she stopped when she realised it was plastic.”