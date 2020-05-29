Fan Theory Claims Ruby Rose Left Batwoman To Star In Killing Eve

Ruby Rose/BBC Ruby Rose To Star In Killing Eve? That's According To Fan Theory.

When Ruby Rose announced last week that she’d “made the very difficult decision” to leave her leading role on “Batwoman” after just one season, fans were shocked.

But they also wanted to know why.

Rose, who portrayed the first queer title-role superhero on a live-action TV series, did not immediately let on why she was leaving and nor did producers. The Australian actor then followed up her original statement with a cryptic Instagram on Thursday:

“Thank you to the cast, crew, producers and studio. It wasn’t an easy decision but those who know, know,” she captioned a fan-made video montage of the character.

“I have stayed silent because that’s my choice for now but know I adore you all,” she added.

Now one fan theory doing the rounds on social media suggests there is a solid reason behind the “Orange is the New Black” alum’s departure from the CW show and it has everything to do with UK crime drama “Killing Eve.”

A Killing Eve fan account speculated that Rose could be set to play the character of Lara/ Charlie in season four of the show. Season three is currently airing on ABC and iView.

“I have a feeling that #rubyrose is gonna play Lara/Charlie (#nonbinary ) in #killingeve season 4 🤯👀 As #villanelle ’s ex girlfriend 🤔,” Killing Eve fan account @villaneve_her_n_her posted on its Instagram account.

“With all the posts about #jodiecomer and the sudden drop out of #batwoman? I mean there’s not a lot of show that the main actress drops out right?”

The caption refers to one Instagram Story Rose posted about Killing Eve star Jodie Comer. That’s about the only real connection between Rose and the Killing Eve cast.

Hey, we said it was a fan theory.

The hit BBC drama focuses on Russian assassin Villanelle (Jodie Comer) and MI6 agent Eve Polastri (Sandra Oh) and their apparent infatuation with one another.

The ‘will-they-won’t they’ plot even came to a head in the last episode of the first series when both characters laid down on a bed together seemingly about to give into their desires before Eve stabbed Villanelle in the stomach. Avid Killing Eve fans are mostly keen for the ‘kind-of’ romance to pick up pace.

According to the Killing Eve books by Luke Jennings, there are intimate scenes between Villanelle and Lara/Charlie.

“I love Ruby but this is just no, just when I thought maybe we could get somewhere with Eve and Villanelle,” one fan wrote on the Instagram theory.

“If she did I would fall in love with the show even more,” posted another.

“I think she’s really hot but sorry,”wrote a fan on another Facebook thread.

“I just don’t want another character getting in between Eve and Villanelle. I don’t want the plot to go far from their bond coz (sic) it would lose its essence. But sure, if the KE team decides, what can we do.”

Rose did not immediately respond to HuffPost Australia’s enquiry about the rumour.



The actor made history when the CW network announced it was picking up a full series featuring Batwoman in May 2019. “Batwoman” became the first superhero live-action TV series to feature a gay or lesbian title character.

Batwoman revealed to Gotham City that she’s a lesbian in a January episode.

The coronavirus pandemic has pushed the second-season premiere of “Batwoman” to January 2021, leaving producers with sufficient time to recast the lead. They pledged in a statement to fill the role with an actor who, like Rose, is from the “LGBTQ community.”