Fans Can't Believe Kourtney Kardashian Isn't 'Photoshopped' In New Family Pic

Kourtney Kardashian is simply glowing in the Kar-Jenner family’s latest photo from their winter trip to Lake Tahoe in California.

While it could just be the Poosh products, Kourtney’s ethereal vibe in the photo had some fans convinced the reality star wasn’t really on the trip and was digitally edited into the picture.

Her sister Kim Kardashian on Wednesday posted the snapshot, which also included Corey Gamble, Kris and Kendall Jenner, Scott Disick and Khloe Kardashian, gathered together in their winter gear.

For some reason ― be it Kourtney’s pose or the light ― her image just stands out.