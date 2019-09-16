How Fears Of A No-Deal Brexit Are Already Impacting Some Of The UK's Poorest Communities

The Independent A stock image of a foodbank.

Of all the “worst case planning assumptions” in the UK government’s recent Yellowhammer report, which detailed the potential consequences of a no-deal Brexit, a single line near the very end of the document stands out: “Low income groups will be disproportionately affected by any price rises in food and fuel.” The matter-of-fact statement in the papers – marked “official sensitive” - belies its significance. “It’s hard to imagine the impact a no-deal Brexit could have on these communities,” one long-serving trustee of a food bank working across Brexit-supporting areas in the East Midlands told HuffPost UK. Indeed, the uncertainty around the UK crashing out of the European Union (EU) without any sort of agreement has already appeared to create a strain on services. “Our shelves are empty, there’s a huge demand on our foodbanks and at this point we are absolutely desperate for donations,” said the trustee, a 40-year-old school leader from Nottingham, who asked to remain anonymous due to the nature of her work. “I work in schools in some of the most deprived areas of the East Midlands, and teachers are already having conversations about how petrol shortages in a no-deal Brexit could stop them from getting into work, the schools having to close,” she said. “We know that the only place some children have a proper meal is at school - if shortages mean the school can’t open, what will they do then? The implications are just enormous.” HuffPost UK spoke to a number of people working in food poverty charities about how a no-deal Brexit would impact families from the UK’s most deprived communities. They stressed that the consequences of a no-deal Brexit would be dire – and that in many ways the impact is already being felt. Garry Lemon, director of policy, external affairs and research for the Trussell Trust, the UK’s largest network of foodbanks, said there is already constant demand for food assistance, and Brexit would simply add to the strain. “Any form of Brexit risks increasing the cost of food and essentials, and therefore increasing the need for food banks,” he said. “We’re giving Brexit guidance to food banks – but there’s a limit to how much we can prepare for and mitigate its consequences.”

Given the steady demand for donations, the organisation is not stockpiling food ahead of a potential no-deal exit from the EU. Instead it is working with local authorities to improve their resilience planning and preparing to redistribute stock amongst foodbanks if necessary. Natalie Williams, who works both with Hastings Foodbank and Jubilee+, a charity that helps churches assist communities affected by poverty, similarly reports that a huge demand for assistance already exists. “Since the introduction of Universal Credit in 2016, the demand on Hastings Foodbank has increased by 118%, and each month we see more and more people desperate for help,” she said. A disorderly Brexit would likely only exacerbate that situation. Jubilee+ has been advising its partners to anticipate an increase in need should Brexit happen. “We are actively encouraging churches across the country to massively step up their operations in order to prepare for a potential rise in demand,” Williams said. “Whether it’s a soup kitchen, a foodbank, whatever, we are putting out the message that we can’t just wait around to see if it’ll be a no-deal Brexit, because, if it is, by the time we know it’ll already be too late.” Still, she said, even these efforts may fail to meet demand. “Rising prices are going to hit the poorest in our society the hardest,” she said, “and preparations so far just aren’t sufficient to meet the level of need we could potentially see.” Part of the worry is that a no-deal Brexit will cause donations to dry up, as families who might otherwise afford to help those in need start being more conservative with their spending. Williams said that so far the Hastings community has been “amazing” in their response to the increased demand on the foodbank, but she is concerned the support won’t last post-Brexit. “We still have people ordering full shops to the foodbank – whole trolleys of food,” she told HuffPost UK, “but if we start seeing shortages or significant price increases, that could unfortunately all change.”

