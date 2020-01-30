Roger Federer Fined $3,000 For Swearing At Australian Open

Kim Hong-Ji / Reuters Tennis - Australian Open - Quarter Final - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 28, 2020 - Switzerland’s Roger Federer reacts after wining his match against Tennys Sandgren of the U.S. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Roger Federer was fined $3,000 for using an audible obscenity during his Australian Open quarter-final victory over American Tennys Sandgren, tournament organisers said on Wednesday.

The Swiss was handed a code violation for swearing in the third set of Tuesday’s match after the lines woman reported Federer to Serbian chair umpire Marijana Veljovic.

Federer clarified in his post-match news conference that he had sworn in a “a mix” of languages and said he was frustrated by the way he received the on-court warning.