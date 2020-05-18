Why You Always Feel Tired, Even If You're Moving Less Than Ever

“I woke up at 8 a.m. the other day and had a full day,” Nelson said. “Another day, I slept in until 11 a.m., listened to some podcasts and went to bed early. I’ve had productive days and almost completely inactive days. I feel like I am on a slow-motion roller coaster. I don’t know when I am going to hit my next peak or my next drop.”

Why stress leads to so much fatigue

While certain stressors can be helpful for focusing and problem-solving ― like when you need to make a deadline or when you’re driving and someone swerves in front of you ― they are meant to be temporary. The long-term stress we may feel as a result of COVID-19 and the constant flow of news about it is not to be underestimated, and it can exact wear and tear on the body.

“People face challenges that really activate the sympathetic nervous system, so it’s kind of classic ‘fight or flight’ response,” said Craig N. Sawchuk, a psychologist at the Mayo Clinic. “You get the hormone release to help keep us going like adrenaline and cortisol ― those are good. It’s really adaptive that our body can flip that switch. But it’s not meant to be a constant burn, either. And that’s where we run into these physical problems.”

According to Sawchuk, when your brain is constantly trying to adapt to uncertainty, fear and challenges ― like it has during this entire pandemic ― it takes a toll over time. Your body physically gets tired from managing all the emotional stress.

“And that’s where you start to see some of the energy problems starting to happen where we’re fatigued,” Sawchuk said. “We may be actually resting a lot more, sometimes unintentionally so, but it’s not a restorative type of rest.”

Energy expenditure extends beyond just physical activity. We burn up energy processing emotion, regulating our feelings, thinking, worrying and adapting to new challenges.