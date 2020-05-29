'Feisty Old Polish Grandmother,' 103, Beats Coronavirus Then Cracks Open A Beer

See the latest stories on the coronavirus outbreak.

This Bud’s for her. Jennie Stejna, a 103-year-old great-great grandmother in Massachusetts, defeated the coronavirus in the best way possible: by knocking back a cold one.

“She always had that feisty fighting spirit,” granddaughter Shelley Gunn told Wicked Local. “She didn’t give up.”

Family members told Wicked Local that the nursing home resident and “hardcore Boston sports fan” developed a fever, tested positive for the virus and quickly worsened.

But she beat Covid-19 ― and the nursing home staff let her celebrate with a Bud Light: