Actress Felicity Huffman reported to federal prison on Tuesday to begin a 14-day sentence for her role in the massive college admissions scandal that swept across top-tier universities earlier this year.

The “Desperate Housewives” star is the first of more than 30 parents charged in the scheme to begin serving time.

“Ms. Huffman is prepared to serve the term of imprisonment Judge Talwani ordered as one part of the punishment she imposed for Ms. Huffman’s actions,” a statement from her representative said. “She will begin serving the remainder of the sentence Judge Talwani imposed ― one year of supervised release, with conditions including 250 hours of community service ― when she is released.”

Huffman will serve her time at the Federal Correctional Institution, Dublin, a low-security facility for women about 40 miles east of San Francisco. She’ll also have to pay a $30,000 fine.

Huffman, one of the highest-profile parents involved in the scheme, pleaded guilty to honest services fraud in May for paying someone $15,000 to impersonate her daughter and take the SATs in her place, earning her daughter a much higher score than she did on the preliminary exam.

“I am deeply ashamed of what I have done,” Huffman told Judge Indira Talwani last month. “At the end of the day I had a choice to make. I could have said, ‘no.’”

The onetime Oscar nominee’s remorse contrasts with the position of another celebrity charged in the case, actress Lori Loughlin. The “Fuller House” star, alongside her husband, in April rejected a plea deal and is preparing for trial on charges of paying a half-million dollars for a third party to get her daughters into the prestigious University of Southern California.

Other parents headed for prison for roles in the scandal, known as “Operation Varsity Blues,” include a Napa Valley vineyard owner sentenced to serve five months, and twoothers each were sentenced to four months.