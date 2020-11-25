Female Artists Dominate Best Rock Performance Category, Make Grammys History

Who run the world the Best Rock Performance category at the 2021 Grammy Awards? Girls.

The nominations for the upcoming 63rd annual Grammy Awards were announced on Tuesday, with some artists making history with their sheer volume of nominations (Beyonce racked up a whopping nine) and others by dominating a category.

For the first time in the awards show’s history, all of the artists nominated in the Best Rock Performance category are either women or a woman-led group.