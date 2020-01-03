Oscar-winning filmmaker Ron Howard didn’t mince words when asked why people in his industry tend to oppose President Donald Trump.

Howard, whose 2001 film “A Beautiful Mind” won Academy Awards for Best Picture and Best Director, said many of his colleagues know Trump from the president’s own career in the entertainment industry. Trump starred in the long-running reality TV show “The Apprentice” and has made multiple cameos in television and movies.

So when asked why Hollywood tends to oppose the president, Howard tweeted: