Finally, The Real Elizabeth Warren Steps Up

Senator Elizabeth Warren has been playing nice. She has emphasised unity instead of attacking other Democratic presidential candidates. She has stuck to her campaign themes instead of criticising opponents. And she has been sliding steadily downward in the polls for the 2020 Democratic nomination. That changed Wednesday night at the Democratic debate. “I’d like to talk about who we’re running against: a billionaire who calls women ’fat broads’ and ‘horse-faced lesbians,’” Warren said in her opening comments. “And, no, I’m not talking about Donald Trump. I’m talking about Mayor Bloomberg.” Again and again on Wednesday night, Warren humiliated former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg ― not only by presenting him with his own words but also by pressing him to release an unknown number of women who worked for him from nondisclosure agreements pertaining to sexual harassment. Bloomberg refused. But Bloomberg wasn’t the only source of her ire. In less than a minute, she pummelled three other opponents ― former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Senator Amy Klobuchar and Senator Bernie Sanders ― on health care. “Mayor Buttigieg really has a slogan that was thought up by his consultants to paper over a thin version of a plan that would leave millions of people unable to afford their health care. It’s not a plan, it’s a PowerPoint,” she said. “And Amy’s plan is even less ― it’s like a Post-It Note: ‘Insert plan here.’ Bernie ... has a good start. But instead of expanding and bringing in more people to help, instead his campaign relentlessly attacks everyone who asks a question or tries to fill in details about how to actually make this work.” This is the Warren who made Wall Street executives wilt at Senate hearings and became a feminist icon on the left for refusing to stop speaking when Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell tried to silence her. It’s the Elizabeth Warren who infuriated President Barack Obama by attacking his trade agenda and assailing his budget deals with Republican leaders. It’s the Elizabeth Warren who promised to leave “plenty of blood and teeth on the floor” fighting for a tough Wall Street reform bill.

Susan Walsh/Associated Press In 2016, Senate Banking Committee member Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) questioned Wells Fargo CEO John Stumpf during a hearing on bank employees opening millions of unauthorized accounts to meet sales targets.

On Wednesday night, Elizabeth Warren sounded like the Elizabeth Warren who Washington insiders have come to fear over the past dozen years. But it was an Elizabeth Warren who has been all but invisible over the course of her 2020 campaign. And it might be too late to save her deliberately milquetoast run for president. Warren’s preference for a fight has been consistently downplayed throughout the campaign, and completely absent from her performance in recent months. With rare exceptions, she has declined to criticize the other candidates, sticking to an “I’m not here to attack other Democrats” mantra. And since the new year, her campaign has played her up as a “unity candidate” ready to bring the warring wings of the Democratic Party together, rather than highlighting their differences. This strategy peaked in New Hampshire, where Warren finished a disappointing fourth and failed to net any delegates. During a debate before the primary in Manchester, she barely mixed it up with the other candidates. Her speech, delivered early in the night, consisted primarily of asking the other candidates to stop fighting. “These harsh tactics might work if you’re willing to burn down the rest of the party in order to be the last man standing,” she said at the time. “They might work if you don’t worry about leaving our party and our politics worse off than how you found it. They might work if you think only you have all the answers and only you are the solution to all our problems.” But Warren has never been subtle during her career in Washington. She speaks loudly and carries a big stick ― frequently against her own party. She was Obama’s chief antagonist over the Trans-Pacific Partnership, a trade deal that ultimately failed due to opposition from progressive Democrats and a sizable block of House Republicans. At the close of 2014, she led a congressional insurgency that nearly shut down the federal government in an effort to block a deal between Obama’s administration and congressional Republicans to deregulate risky Wall Street trading. She earned the ire of many of her fellow Democrats by calling out their support of Trump’s effort to eliminate protections against racial discrimination in mortgage lending.

Tonight, Elizabeth Warren showed us why she makes billionaires literally cry. Nelini Stamp, Working Families Party