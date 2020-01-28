Doctor Who Makes History With The First Black Doctor And Fans Are Loving It

Warning! This article contains spoilers for the most recent episode of Doctor Who.

Doctor Who has revealed its first-ever Black incarnation of The Doctor, portrayed by actor Jo Martin.

Sunday night’s Fugitive of the Judoon episode involved the Judoon – a band of rhino-like mercenary cops from space – chasing down a fugitive on Earth.

Viewers saw the current Doctor, portrayed by Jodie Whittaker (the first female incarnation of the character) stepped in to protect their target, a tour guide named Ruth Clayton.

However, Ruth wasn’t a tour guide at all.

She’s The Doctor.