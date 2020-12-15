First COVID-19 Vaccinations Begin In US

The first people in America began receiving the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine Monday morning, beginning an unprecedented vaccination effort that comes as the death toll from the virus nears 300,000.

Sandra Lindsay, a critical care nurse, at Long Island Jewish Medical Center, was the first person in New York to receive the shot.

“It didn’t feel any different from taking any other vaccine,” she said. Footage of her receiving the shot was livestreamed with New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo making remarks.

“I feel hopeful today. Relieved. ... I hope this marks the beginning to the end of a very painful time in our history. I want to instill public confidence that the vaccine is safe,” Lindsay said.

“There’s light at the end of the tunnel, but we still need to continue to wear our masks, to social distance. I believe in science. As a nurse, my practice is guided by science, so I trust science,” she said. “I encourage everyone to take the vaccine.”