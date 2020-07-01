Photo by Joshua Prieto/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images A protester holds up a sign during the Black Lives Matter protest and march outside Brisbane Town Hall.

Black Lives Matter protests demanding societal change have already led to significant reckonings and policy changes in cities and companies in the United States, but what about in Australia? Since the death of George Floyd, a Black American man who was killed on May 25 when a white police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes, First Nations and non-Indigenous Australians have taken to the streets to demand an end to the status quo of racism not just in the US but in our own land. From Innisfail to Darwin from Sydney to South Australia, protesters marched to highlight the number of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander deaths in custody since the 1991 royal commission investigation into the issue — among other injustices. At times, the parallels between the situation in Australia and in the United States can be painfully stark. Floyd’s final words before he died were “I can’t breathe.” Aboriginal man David Dungay Jr. said “I can’t breathe” 12 times before he died while five prison guards held him down in December 2015. On Tuesday, Dungay family representative Lizzie Jarrett told the press there is still much work to be done and urged Australians to keep showing up to rallies and protests. “Look at my T-shirt. I have to wear a T-shirt with my poor cousin’s face on it and the poor man across the seas that we watched share a parallel murder, and look at the difference America’s making,” she said. “I am here today as a hurting Black woman, asking please, Australia, come with us and stand with us and help make real change where we can all be proud for once.”

Paul Kane via Getty Images Protesters participate in a Black Lives Matter rally at Langley Park on June 13, 2020, in Perth. The event was organised in solidarity with protests in the United States and to rally against Aboriginal deaths in custody in Australia.