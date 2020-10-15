A fisherman recently caught a two-headed baby shark off India’s Maharashtra coast and tossed it back into the water ― but not before taking photos of the rare find.

“We do not eat such small fish, especially sharks, so I thought it was strange but decided to throw it anyway,” Nitin Patil told the Hindustan Times.

A fellow fisherman, Umesh Palekar, said: “We have never seen anything like this before.”

Biologists checked out the images of the six-inch fish and determined it was either a spadenose or sharpnose shark, according to the outlet.