Five Die As Light Plane Crashes In North Queensland

James D. Morgan via Getty Images Light Aircraft bay at Gold Coast Airport on August 10th, 2012 in Gold Coast, Australia.

A light plane crashed in heavy monsoon rains on the northeastern tip of Australia on Wednesday, killing all five people on board, police said.

The chartered flight, carrying four government workers and the pilot, had twice tried to land near Lockhart River, on Queensland’s Cape York Peninsula.

“The plane approached the landing strip and on the third occasion the plane has tragically crashed,” Chief Superintendent Chris Hodgman told reporters.

“We know that there were five people on board. The plane has crashed into some sand dunes. Nobody has survived that crash.”