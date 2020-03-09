Flight Attendant Union Chief Slams Trump 'Chaos' Over Coronavirus

Sara Nelson, the president of the Association of Flight Attendants union, on Friday criticised the Trump White House over its haphazard response to the coronavirus outbreak, warning it was putting “both my members and the travelling public in harm’s way.”

Nelson, whose union represents nearly 50,000 attendants from 20 airlines, contrasted the messy way in which the Trump administration is tackling the spread of the coronavirus to how the Obama White House dealt with the Ebola crisis.

Speaking on MSNBC’s “The Last Word,” Nelson recalled to host Lawrence O’Donnell how, under Obama’s “Ebola czar” Ronald Klain, she and other industry leaders were repeatedly brought together to discuss action both on the front lines and in the US.

But, with the Trump White House amid the coronavirus outbreak, she said, “we can’t even talk here about what we can do in a coordinated way, with good information in this country, to be able to contain this.”