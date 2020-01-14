Florence Pugh's Hilarious Reaction To Oscar Nomination Deserves All The Awards

“Little Women” star Florence Pugh had an understandably big reaction to her Academy Award nomination. The 24-year-old actor received her first Oscar nod ever for her critically hailed performance as Amy March in the Greta Gerwig-directed adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s classic story. Like the rest of us, Pugh woke up to the nominations early Monday morning and documented her hilarious live reaction from her bed for her 600,000-plus Instagram followers. Except the British star apparently sleeps sans shirt, so she had to add some well-placed avocado emojis to keep everything PG-13. “Before the moment.. the exact moment,” she captioned the pictures of her finding out about the honor, adding the hashtags #nominated and #forafuckingoscar.

“It’s amazing: I’m still kind of in shock about being in this calibre of film anyway,” she told Entertainment Weekly about her reaction to the nomination. “It’s gone so far and people have loved it so much.” Pugh, however, told the outlet it was “incredibly upsetting” that Gerwig failed to receive a nomination in the all-male Best Director category given the film’s subject matter. “She’s literally made a film about this,” Pugh said. “She made a film about women working and their relationship with money and their relationship with working in a man’s world. That’s literally what ‘Little Women’ is about, so [this] only underlines how important it is — because it’s happening.” The Instagram post did manage to get fans on social media buzzing about Pugh’s personal life, as many suspected it was her boyfriend, 44-year-old “Scrubs” alum Zach Braff, behind the camera.

Pugh has pushed back on critics who have something to say about the couple’s age gap, shutting down a troll on Instagram last month who mentioned Braff’s age. The actor hit back with “and yet he got it 👌🏽” in the comments, confirming their relationship after months of rumors. The night before the Oscar nominations were announced, Pugh attended the 25th annual Critics’ Choice Awards alongside “Little Women” co-star Saoirse Ronan in a shimmering Prada gown practically dripping in sequins. The British actress was nominated in the Best Supporting Actress category, but lost out to Laura Dern of “Marriage Story,” who’s also the presumed front-runner in the Oscars race.