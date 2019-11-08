US Football Coach Resigns After Yelling 'White Power,' Calling Players By Racial Slur In Video

A high school football coach in North Carolina resigned on Sunday after posting a video on social media in which he yelled “White power!” and then added a racial slur.

John Hoskins, a 32-year-old assistant coach at Knightdale High School, said he was celebrating a team victory with a group of friends, who he says were both black and white, when he also said, “I still love you, niggers!”

For some reason, Hoskins decided to shout the slur at a bar and post a video of it on Instagram.

Hoskins later deleted the video but not before it was shared with school administrators.

Although he admitted it looked bad, Hoskins insisted he didn’t mean anything offensive by it.

“Just to set the record, I’m not racist,” Hoskins told local station WTVD-TV on Tuesday. “I don’t mean it in a negative way.”

Hoskins didn’t let the chance for self-pity slip away either.

“Fifteen seconds of fame in the wrong way. I’ve ruined the last 12 years of my career,” he said.

Still, Hoskins decided the best thing to do was to resign from the team, which he did with a one-sentence note sent to the coach and school administrators.