Forced To Finally Take Coronavirus Seriously, Trump Turns To Racism

At President Donald Trump’s coronavirus press briefing on Wednesday, a reporter confronted him about how he has begun referring to it: the “Chinese virus.”

The question came from ABC News White House correspondent Cecilia Vega, who challenged Trump to explain why he’d just used that term instead of “coronavirus” or “COVID-19,” which is the disease caused by the virus.

“There are reports of dozens of incidents of bias against Chinese Americans in this country,” she stated. “Your own aides have said, ‘He does not use this term ... that ethnicity does not cause the virus.’ Why do you keep using this? A lot of people say it’s racist.”

Trump dismissed the nuances she posed in her question.

“Because it comes from China. It’s not racist at all,” he replied. “No, not at all. It comes from China, that’s why.”

Later, he insisted that Asian Americans would agree “100%” with using the phrase.

At least 560 people in Australia have tested positive for COVID-19, while six people have died. The virus has killed more than 8,200 people worldwide with infections reaching the 200,000 mark.

What Trump didn’t explain is why, after nearly two months of properly referring to it as “coronavirus,” he suddenly started using a term this week that lays blame on Chinese people and ― whether intentionally or not ― encourages prejudice and violence against people of Chinese or Asian descent.

Trump called it the Chinese virus on Twitter for the first time Monday, the same day his tone about the outbreak suddenly shifted: He began to talk about it seriously, rather than calling it a “hoax” and claiming that conditions were already improving across the U.S.

Since then, he’s tweeted the phrase “Chinese Virus,” as he styles it, four more times and denied that he ever downplayed the outbreak’s seriousness.