Former Prime Minister Bob Hawke Dies Aged 89

Bob Hawke, one of Australia’s longest-serving prime ministers, has died aged 89. His wife and biographer, Blanche d’Alpuget said in a statement that he died “peacefully at home” on Thursday. She added the nation had lost “a great Australian, many would say the greatest Australian of the post-war era”.

Vale Bob.



We will remember him.



In solidarity, forever.



May he rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/TyM7ZqS7Jd — Australian Labor (@AustralianLabor) May 16, 2019

Bob Hawke was a great Australian who led and served our country with passion, courage, and an intellectual horsepower that made our country stronger.



He was true to his beliefs in the Labor tradition and defined the politics of his generation and beyond. — Scott Morrison (@ScottMorrisonMP) May 16, 2019

Hawke led Australia from 1983 to 1991. He is the country’s third-longest-serving prime minister and the longest for the Labor Party. Only two other prime ministers served Australia longer, and both were members of the Liberal Party. He had been actively supporting Labor’s campaign for elections on Saturday after six years in opposition.

Farewell great Labor PM Bob Hawke, who showed that when the world was moving right in the 1980’s with Thatcher and Reagan, A left leaning party could win. https://t.co/Fmxa9AlaPw — Tom Watson (@tom_watson) May 16, 2019

He also said he doubted he would survive the Labor victory predicted in opinion polling. Robert James Lee Hawke was born in the agricultural community of Bordertown, South Australia, to a minister father. By the time he entered politics, Mr Hawke had abandoned his religious upbringing and declared himself agnostic. His lifelong involvement with the labor movement began in 1958, when he joined the Australian Council of Trade Unions, first as a researcher and later as a union advocate. Oscar-winning actor Russell Crowe was among those paying tribute to the former premier, noting, among other achievements, Mr Hawke’s penchant for downing pints of beer in one. Crowe tweeted: “Bob Hawke has died. A great man who made this country confident. A great man who never lost his humility.

Bob Hawke has died.

A great man who made this country confident.

A great man who never lost his humility.

Guinness book of records 1954 , 2.5 pints of beer in 11 seconds.

Rhodes Scholar.

Trade Union Leader.

Prime Minister.

Statesman.

Thanks for everything

Mr Hawke. — Russell Crowe (@russellcrowe) May 16, 2019