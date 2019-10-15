Fort Worth Police Officer Who Killed Atatiana Jefferson In Her Home Resigns

The Texas police officer who on Saturday fatally shot Atatiana “Tay” Jefferson, a 28-year-old Black woman, in her own home after a neighbor requested a wellness check at the residence has resigned, officials said.

Fort Worth Police Chief Ed Kraus said Monday during a news conference that the officer, identified as Aaron Dean, had resigned earlier in the day. Kraus said he intended to fire him, but Dean tendered his resignation before they met.

Dean, who was hired by the department in August 2017, may face criminal charges. Kraus said he expects a “substantial update” on the criminal case no later than Tuesday. Police have also presented a preliminary case to the FBI for possible civil rights violations, he said.

“None of this information can ease the pain of Atatiana’s family, but I hope it shows the community that we take these incidents seriously,” the police chief said.