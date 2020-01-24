Coronavirus: NSW Health Confirms Four Cases 'Under Investigation'

Stringer . / Reuters Medical staff transfer a patient of a highly suspected case of a new coronavirus at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Hong Kong, China January 22, 2020. Picture taken January 22, 2020. cnsphoto via REUTERS. ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. CHINA OUT.

NSW Health has confirmed it is investigating four potential cases of the deadly coronavirus in New South Wales hospitals.

“We will not be disclosing the hospital locations of patients under investigation for privacy reasons,” a NSW Health spokesperson said on Friday.

“We will update the public immediately of any confirmed cases and need to disclose a person’s movements.”

Queensland Health has tested two people for the virus, SBS reports.

Australia began screening passengers arriving from the Chinese city of Wuhan on Tuesday in a bid to stop the spread of a new mystery virus, although authorities warned that an outbreak would be hard to prevent.

China put millions of people on lock down on Thursday in two cities at the epicenter of a coronavirus outbreak that has killed 17 people and infected more than 630, as authorities around the world worked to prevent a global pandemic. Health officials fear the transmission rate will accelerate as hundreds of millions of Chinese travel at home and abroad during week-long holidays for the Lunar New Year, which begins on Saturday.