Fox News' Chris Wallace Lashes Out At Stephen Miller: 'Enough With The Rhetoric'

Fox News’ Chris Wallace tore into senior White House adviser Stephen Miller for refusing to directly answer his questions about President Donald Trump’s dealings with Ukraine during a heated interview Sunday.

Miller appeared on “Fox News Sunday” to defend the president against a whistleblower complaint filed last month by a US intelligence official that alleges the White House tried to cover up a July phone call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

During the exchange, Trump repeatedly pressured Zelensky to investigate Joe Biden, a potential opponent against Trump in the 2020 election, according to the complaint.

“I’ve worked in the ... federal government now for nearly three years ― I know what the Deep State looks like,” Miller said, referencing a far-right conspiracy theory that bureaucrats are working within the government to undermine Tump.

“I know the difference between a whistleblower and a deep state operative,” he continued. “This is a deep state operative, pure and simple. ... This is about, do you want a democracy in this country or do you want a deep state?”

Wallace pushed back, noting that Acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire testified before the House Intelligence Committee on Thursday that the whistleblower, who has not been publicly identified, had “acted in good faith” and “followed the law.”

“But enough with the rhetoric,” Wallace continued. “Let’s talk about some specific facts in this.”