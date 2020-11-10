Fox News Cuts Away From Trump Campaign’s Election Misinformation: 'Not So Fast’

Fox News anchor Neil Cavuto cut away from footage of a press conference held by the Trump campaign Monday, saying, “Whoa, whoa, whoa,” as White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany spread misinformation about the integrity of the presidential election.

“We want every legal vote to be counted, and we want every illegal vote—” McEnany stated at the press conference, falsely suggesting there was significant voter fraud in the election, before Cavuto cut away.

“Whoa, whoa, whoa, I just think we have to be very clear, she’s charging the other side as ‘welcoming fraud’ and ‘welcoming illegal voting,’” Cavuto said. “Unless she has more details to back that up, I can’t in good countenance continue showing you this.”

“That’s an explosive charge to make, that the other side is effectively rigging and cheating,” the Fox News anchor added. “Not so fast.”