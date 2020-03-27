Fox News continued its familiar drumbeat of downplaying dying people when a host lamented not being able to return clothes or get hair and nails done amid COVID-19 lockdowns. “Women, all my friends are saying, you know, this is not a priority, people are dying and I realise that, but they can’t get their nails done,” said “Fox & Friends” host Ainsley Earhardt on Thursday morning.

"all my friends are saying you know, this is not a priority, people are dying and i realize that, but they can't get their nails done" pic.twitter.com/UnkqFdvvmp — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) March 26, 2020

Earhardt was talking to fellow hosts Steve Ducey and Brian Kilmead about the coronavirus, which has killed thousands around the world. A lack of testing kits and an administration downplaying the threat has contributed to the rising number of cases in the US. While Earhardt began by praising countries like China and South Korea, which have taken significant steps to slow the spread, she quickly shifted to complaining about not being able to complete everyday tasks as states have told people to stay home. “But I was thinking, you know, we all ― I live in the city ― you can’t go back to the city,” Earhardt said. “You can, but I don’t want to because I don’t want to be around the area that’s affected the most. But I’m thinking like, all the bills that are stacking up at my apartment, you gotta think about that kind of thing. If you bought clothes before all of this happened, if you want to return it, are stores gonna waive that 30-day period where you get your money back if you need to return something?”