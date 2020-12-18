Days after Tucker Carlson taunted Jill Biden for using the title Dr, the Fox News personality on Wednesday claimed to be doing his journalistic duty by critiquing the incoming first lady’s doctoral dissertation. (See the videos below.)

“Jill Biden’s doctoral dissertation is our national shame,” Carlson announced with shrill outrage on his prime time show.

Biden’s use of the title “Dr.” has stirred attention since a Wall Street Journal column asked her to stop using it because she is not a medical doctor. Former first lady Michelle Obama and others have sprung to her defense, suggesting the article was sexist.

Carlson, who snidely compared Biden to “Dr Pepper” and “Dr Bill Cosby” earlier this week, tore apart the 2006 academic paper that presumably earned her a doctorate in education from University of Delaware.

“We’re gonna give it to you in a diagnosis: Dr Jill needs reading glasses,” Carlson said. “Either that or she’s borderline illiterate. There are typos everywhere, including in the first graph of the introduction. Dr. Jill can’t write ― she can’t really think clearly either. Parts of the dissertation seem to be written in a foreign language using English words. They’re essentially pure nonsense, like pig Latin or dogs barking. The whole thing is just incredibly embarrassing. And not simply to poor, illiterate Jill Biden, but to the college that considered this crap scholarship. Embarrassing, in fact, to our entire system of higher education, to the nation itself. Jill Biden’s doctoral dissertation is our national shame.”