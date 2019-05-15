Fox News Host Goes Full 'Mean Girl' In Insult To Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

The continued popularity of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez seems to really bother a lot of hosts at Fox News, many of whom are going to outrageous lengths to destroy her.

Case in point: Fox News contributor Dagen McDowell, who used her appearance on Tuesday’s episode of “Outnumbered” to trash the congresswoman.

The panel was discussing whether an endorsement by AOC would benefit Democratic candidates like Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, when McDowell took issue with a comment by fellow contributor Juan Williams.

“Juan, first up, does her endorsement matter if you’re trying to win the White House?” McDowell asked, before starting to pick apart the congresswoman. “She is a socialist from New York City, she photographs well, she speaks with her hands, but beyond that, does she matter?”