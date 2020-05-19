Fox News Is Not On Board With Trump Supposedly Taking Hydroxychloroquine

The president’s disclosure was met by a baffled Neil Cavuto on Fox News, who told viewers in no uncertain terms they shouldn’t follow the president’s advice.

Donald Trump told reporters Monday that he’s been taking hydroxychloroquine for several weeks, despite a lack of evidence the controversial drug is in any way effective at treating COVID-19 .

Fox News's Neil Cavuto is stunned by Trump's announcement that he's taking hydroxychloroquine: "If you are in a risky population here, and you are taking this as a preventative treatment ... it will kill you. I cannot stress enough. This will kill you." pic.twitter.com/e6D5alfAgc

Cavuto referenced a handful of research studies, including analyzing patient data from Veterans Health Administration medical centers last month that concluded the drug shows no real benefit for treating coronavirus, and may actually be harmful.

A second study, conducted at Columbia University in New York, reached a similar conclusion earlier this month.

“If you are in a risky population here, and you are taking this as a preventative treatment to ward off the virus ... it will kill you,” Cavuto said. “I cannot stress this enough: This will kill you.”

The drug is more conventionally used as an anti-malarial and as a treatment for lupus and rheumatoid arthritis. Hydroxychloroquine’s potentially serious side effects are well-known and include altering heartbeats in a way that could lead to sudden death.