Fox News’ Tucker Carlson ranted against not one, but two prominent Black women on Tuesday evening, calling Michelle Obama’s speech at the Democratic National Convention “a total and complete crock” before assailing Cardi B’s new hit ‘WAP’ as “filth.”

Michelle Obama, Carlson said in an opening segment devoted to criticising the DNC, “delivered a taped address from her $11 million estate on Martha’s Vineyard. Michelle Obama, it’s fair to say, has done pretty well for herself. But what she wanted you to know last night was that she is still a victim ― she and everyone who looks like her ― so shut up and accept her dominion over you.”

Carlson argued that Obama was playing up her victimhood and used her speech to stoke racial tension.

“They hate me for my race, says the woman whose husband was elected by that very same country twice in a row, hence allowing her to buy an $11 million spread on Martha’s Vineyard, from which she lectures the plebes. And by the way, if Michelle Obama hates politics so much, why is she giving a political speech at a political convention?”

Carlson then showed a supercut of presenters from CNN and MSNBC praising the former first lady, claiming that the media didn’t dare question her. This supercut lacked several of Carlson’s colleagues at Fox News, including Dana Perino and Chris Wallace, who also lauded Obama’s DNC address.

See Tucker’s segment on Obama below, courtesy of Media Matters: