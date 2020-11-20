Fox News Reporter Checks Rudy Giuliani's 'Light On Facts' News Conference

Fox News reporter Kristin Fisher dismissed Rudy Giuliani’s wildly dishonest comments to the media about electoral fraud and his efforts to overturn election results, telling viewers that “so much of what he said was simply not true.”

Giuliani, President Donald Trump’s personal attorney, staged a chaotic press conference Thursday in which he and members of the Trump campaign’s legal team laid out their case alleging widespread voter fraud in the November 3 election. The 90-minute briefing was stacked with conspiracy theories and misinformation, and the lawyers did not offer any proof to back up their claims, many of which have already been debunked or refuted by election officials.

“That was certainly a colourful news conference from Rudy Giuliani, but it was light on facts. So much of what he said was simply not true or has already been thrown out in court,” Fisher told Fox News anchor Dana Perino.