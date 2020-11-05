Trump Supporters Chant 'Fox News Sucks' On MSNBC In Surreal Scene In Arizona

“They’re actually chanting Fox News Sucks” pic.twitter.com/XqfiHln6Mt — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) November 5, 2020

Trump supporters ― egged on by the president ― have been gathering outside election offices in multiple states in an effort to interfere with vote counting. Some of the angriest crowds have been in Arizona, fuelled by debunked rumours over ballots as well as the early call by Fox News.