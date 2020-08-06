Fox News Doctor Boasts That Trump Is 'Very Cognitively Advanced'

The Fox News doctor who once said the “worst-case scenario” for the coronavirus was that it “could be the flu” is now boasting of US President Donald Trump’s cognitive skills.

Dr Marc Siegel said Trump is “very cognitively advanced,” a conclusion he reached because he spent an hour with the president during an interview last month.

That was the infamous interview in which Trump boasted of acing a cognitive test in part by remembering “person, woman, man, camera, TV” in order, ostensibly wowing his doctors in the middle of the exam.

“They said nobody gets it in order,” Trump said. “It’s actually not that easy, but for me it was easy.”

The test’s inventor last said that it’s “supposed to be easy,” as it’s checking for signs of cognitive impairment, not intelligence.

Trump’s description of his assessment became the fodder of memes. But it left Siegel impressed, and he said Trump was “right” to demand a cognitive test of Democratic rival Biden.