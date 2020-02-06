Fran Drescher's Memory Of Donald Trump On 'The Nanny' Is Classic Trump

Donald Trump and his ego made a cameo on the 1990s sitcom “The Nanny” and left their mark.

The show’s star Fran Drescher recalled on “Late Night with Seth Meyers” (see the clip above) that, as her character stood between Charles Shaughnessy’s Maxwell Sheffield and the future president in a scene, she was to say, “Oh, all you millionaires are alike.”

But Drescher said her then-husband, show co-creator Peter Marc Jacobson, got a note from Trump’s assistant that read, “Mr. Trump is not a millionaire. He’s a billionaire, and we’d like you to change the script.”

Drescher believed that “billionaire” would be out of character for the nanny to say, so she proposed a compromise for the 1996 episode (see the clip below). “We asked them if it would be OK if we wrote ‘zillionaire’ and [Trump] said that was fine,” she told Meyers.

Meyers couldn’t help but chime in Monday. “Also that note, from his assistant, he wrote that,” the host cracked.

Drescher said her ex has the note framed in his office.

Drescher, who stars in a new NBC sitcom called “Indebted,” has told the anecdote before, but it’s always worth a listen.

Here’s how the scene turned out.