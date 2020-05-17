Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP Fred Willard poses in the press room at the 42nd annual Daytime Emmy Awards at Warner Bros. Studios on April 26, 2015, in Burbank, California.

Fred Willard, the comedic actor who appeared in “This Is Spinal Tap,” “Best In Show” and “Everybody Loves Raymond,” died of natural causes on Friday night. He was 86.

Willard’s representatives confirmed his death to Rolling Stone and The Hollywood Reporter on Saturday.

“My father passed away very peacefully last night at the fantastic age of 86 years old. He kept moving, working and making us happy until the very end,” Willard’s daughter Hope Mulbarger said in a statement to People magazine. “We loved him so very much!”

Actor Jamie Lee Curtis payed homage to her friend by sharing a clip from “Best in Show.”

“Thanks for the deep belly laughs Mr. Willard,” she tweeted.