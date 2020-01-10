Friend Gives Details On Prince Harry's 'Family Dispute' With Prince William

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have returned to the UK after spending their six-week royal sabbatical in Canada, but they may return to the country permanently at some point, journalist Tom Bradby revealed Wednesday.

Bradby, who interviewed Meghan and Harry for their poignant ITV documentary documentary, “Harry & Meghan: An African Journey,” in October, spoke candidly about the couple during an appearance on “Good Morning Britain” Wednesday.

“I think the truth is there is a lot going on, a lot going on within the royal family and, I don’t know, and I don’t think they know what their future is going to be and what their position is going to be,” Bradby, who is friendly with the couple, said.

“It’s no big secret in their friends that they have been considering their options in the future. I don’t ask what their plans are. They keep that pretty close to their chest and understandably so.”

He added, “I don’t think it’s a done deal, that would be my impression. I think there’s a lot of talking to be done; there are a million possibilities. They could go to Canada.”