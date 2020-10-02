This Meme Of 2020 As Told By Friends Could Not Be Any More Accurate

Never miss a thing. Sign up to HuffPost Australia’s weekly newsletter for the latest news, exclusives and guides to achieving the good life.

From the lows of self isolation, to derailed plans and hygiene concerns, it definitely sums up what many of us have experienced throughout the pandemic...

They all feature in an incredible meme doing the rounds on social media, which tells the story of the year through various quotes from the hit sitcom.

Friends wasn’t exactly famed for its realistic representation of life in your mid 20s, but it turns out the characters can do pretty great job of summing up 2020.

In the words of Chandler Bing, could this BE any more accurate?

The meme was made earlier this year by @BehindTheF.R.I.E.N.D.S, on Instagram, but began circulating again after it was shared by David Beckham on the social media site.

The pandemic has also had a knock-on effect on the show itself, as earlier this year, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer and Matthew Perry were meant to come together to film a TV special celebrating 25 years of Friends.

However, the retrospective has since been pushed back for a second time due to the pandemic.

In the meantime, there has been various revelations about the show in the press, including how another cast member nearly played Rachel Green.

Supporting star Jane Sibbett – who is better known as Ross’ ex-wife Carol – revealed she was originally in the frame for the role, but things did not work out as she was pregnant at the time.

Friends execs later revealed the truth about one of the character’s most iconic lines in the sitcom.