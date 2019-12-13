Friends Creator Reveals Phoebe Almost Had A Very Different Ending

Phoebe Buffay may have sashayed with her guitar into the sunset with musician Mike when Friends concluded in 2004, but things could have worked out, romantically, very differently for Lisa Kudrow’s character.

According to the hit NBC sitcom’s co-creator David Crane, “there was definitely a possibility” that Phoebe could have ended up with former partner David (played by Hank Azaria) instead of Mike (Paul Rudd).

“I mean, we didn’t definitively know,” the producer told Radio Times, when asked if it was always definite which of her great loves Phoebe would end up with.

“They’re both amazing actors. I mean, both Paul and Hank are fantastic, and fantastic with her. We sort of went back and forth,” David explained.