Friends fans have had a rather disappointing realisation about the upcoming one-off reunion special, more specifically those that live in Australia.

On Friday night, all six members of the main Friends cast confirmed simultaneously that they’d be appearing in a new one-off “celebration” looking back at the classic sitcom, 16 years after it was last on our screens.

The special is set to debut on the new streaming platform HBO Max in May, alongside all 10 series of Friends.

However, HBO Max still isn’t an official thing in Australia.

There are some hints the streaming service will launch Down Under, with HBO registering an Australian trademark for the brand this month. Keep in mind it’s already a crowded market with Stan, ABC iView, SBS On Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Google Play and other networks battling it out for numbers.

Right now, Foxtel has the rights to all HBO content under an agreement that will last until 2020 and all 10 seasons of Friends can be streamed on Stan.

Oh.